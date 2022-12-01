Astronomers denounce super-bright new BlueWalker 3 satellite
Submit on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 02:11
Astronomers are increasingly concerned about the future of the night sky as new images show shocking trails left by a massive communications satellite against otherwise clear, dark patches of sky.
