Breakthrough wormhole simulation may unite quantum physics and general relativity

Submit on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 03:11

A quantum experiment has been used to model the dynamics of a wormhole, which could be the key to uniting quantum physics and Einstein’s general relativity.

