NASA’s Lucy asteroid-scouting mission resumes work on solar arrays in deep space

Submit on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 00:11

The team behind NASA’s Lucy asteroid mission is resuming work with the spacecraft to fully deploy and latch its second solar array after a recent successful Earth flyby.

