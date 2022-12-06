NASA’s Lucy asteroid-scouting mission resumes work on solar arrays in deep space
Submit on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 00:11
The team behind NASA’s Lucy asteroid mission is resuming work with the spacecraft to fully deploy and latch its second solar array after a recent successful Earth flyby.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.