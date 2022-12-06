Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Mars sports massive hidden plume of searing rock

A plume of searing hot rock as wide as the continental U.S. is rising up from near the core of Mars and might help explain recent volcanism and earthquakes seen at the Red Planet, scientists say.

