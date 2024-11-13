‘I weigh the same’: NASA astronaut Suni Williams refutes tabloid health claims (video)
NASA astronaut Suni Williams says her weight is stable aboard the International Space Station, rebutting tabloid claims that her orbital stay has made her emaciated.
