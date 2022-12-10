NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission is going so well that engineers added more Orion tests (video)
NASA is deep into planning the first crewed excursion of the Artemis program as Artemis 1, which surpassed expectations, targets a splashdown and end of mission Sunday (Dec. 11).
