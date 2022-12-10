James Webb Space Telescope peers into the ‘ghostly light’ of interstellar space
Submit on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 06:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has granted astronomers a look at the faint almost ghostly light emitted from stars that exist between galaxies packed into galactic clusters.
This entry was posted on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.