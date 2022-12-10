Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope peers into the ‘ghostly light’ of interstellar space

Submit on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 06:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has granted astronomers a look at the faint almost ghostly light emitted from stars that exist between galaxies packed into galactic clusters.

Related posts:

  1. SpaceX’s next astronaut launch for NASA pushed back to Oct. 31
  2. NASA reveals retro ‘worm’ logo painted on moon-bound Artemis rocket
  3. AST SpaceMobile scores US license to connect satellite directly to cell phones
  4. Best free sci-fi short movies

This entry was posted on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy