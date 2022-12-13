Satellite News

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover records 1st-ever audio of Red Planet dust devil

Perseverance has captured the sound of dust grains impacting the NASA rover, and the recording could be key to understanding how dust is transported around Mars.

