NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover records 1st-ever audio of Red Planet dust devil
Submit on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 23:11
Perseverance has captured the sound of dust grains impacting the NASA rover, and the recording could be key to understanding how dust is transported around Mars.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.