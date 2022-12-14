Satellite News

Miros?aw Hermaszewski, first Pole to fly into space, dies at 81

Miros?aw Hermaszewski, who was the first, and to date, only citizen of Poland to fly into space, has died at the age of 81. Hermaszewski launched on Soyuz 30 to the Salyut 6 space station in 1978.

