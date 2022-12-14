Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX launched Qatar World Cup match balls on Falcon 9 first stage

Submit on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 03:11

A recent SpaceX Falcon 9 launch included the rocket’s first stage landing back on Earth. What differed this time is that the touchdown could also be described as scoring a World Cup GOOOOAAAALLLL!

Related posts:

  1. Boisvert Named President Of CSA
  2. Many Business Strategies For 2010 Include Satellite TV in the Lineup
  3. Pluto’s atmosphere gets its blue haze from icy organic compounds, study suggests
  4. SES Government Solutions launches on-demand X-band service platform

This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy