SES Government Solutions launches on-demand X-band service platform
Submit on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 21:21
SES Government Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced the launch of tactiXs, a mission-specific managed service platform in partnership with Network Innovations and GovSat, a public-private joint venture between the Government of Luxembourg and SES.
