Meteoroid strike may have caused Soyuz spacecraft leak, Russian state news reports
Submit on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022 00:11
The Russian space agency has not yet disclosed a cause for the leak that sprung on a Soyuz spacecraft Thursday (Dec. 15), although a state agency speculated it might be a meteor.
