The sun is waking up, and the world’s largest solar telescope is watching
Submit on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 20:11
With the world’s largest solar telescope now conducting formal observations, scientists are eager to watch the sun’s increasing activity and better understand the threats of space weather.
