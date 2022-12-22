Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Mars’ ancient atmosphere may not have had much oxygen after all

Submit on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 23:11

There may have been no oxygen in the atmosphere of ancient Mars after all, a new study has found, but don’t despair, there still could have been living creatures crawling on the planet.

Related posts:

  1. Astrium Wins Major Satellite Order
  2. Using Satellite Internet and TV to Connect Your Vacation Home
  3. Space Gifts 2020: The best gifts in the universe
  4. SpaceX rocket launches BlueWalker 3, the largest commercial communications array ever, and aces record 14th landing

This entry was posted on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy