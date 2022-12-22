Mars’ ancient atmosphere may not have had much oxygen after all
Submit on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 23:11
There may have been no oxygen in the atmosphere of ancient Mars after all, a new study has found, but don’t despair, there still could have been living creatures crawling on the planet.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.