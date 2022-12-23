Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Hole in leaky Russian Soyuz spacecraft not caused by Geminid meteor

Submit on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 02:11

It’s still unclear why a Russian Soyuz spacecraft at the International Space Station sprang a leak last week, but one suspect has been ruled out: a strike by a Geminid meteor.

Related posts:

  1. Aliant Offers Internet Satellite Service to Canadian Customers
  2. SatCom Boosted By Inmarsat Deal
  3. ‘Elves’ and ‘blue jet’ lightning in Earth’s stratosphere spotted from space
  4. The lessons learned from the fatal Challenger shuttle disaster echo at NASA 35 years on

This entry was posted on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy