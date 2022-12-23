Hole in leaky Russian Soyuz spacecraft not caused by Geminid meteor
Submit on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 02:11
It’s still unclear why a Russian Soyuz spacecraft at the International Space Station sprang a leak last week, but one suspect has been ruled out: a strike by a Geminid meteor.
