10 things we learned about aliens (or the lack thereof) in 2022
Submit on Monday, December 26th, 2022 20:11
From investigating UFOs over Earth to using the most powerful telescope ever devised to peer into the atmosphere of alien worlds, 2022 has been a banner year in the search for extraterrestrial life.
This entry was posted on Monday, December 26th, 2022 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.