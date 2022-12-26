Satellite News

See Saturn near the moon in a late Christmas gift in the night sky tonight (Dec. 26)

The moon will visit Saturn for the last time of 2022 on Monday (Dec. 26) in a parting Christmas gift in a twilight conjunction that will disappear from view before night sets in.

