Possible naked-eye comet will visit Earth for 1st time since Neanderthals in 2023

Submit on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 22:11

A comet that hasn’t visited Earth since the Neanderthals existed during the last ice age is set to blast past Earth in early 2023. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could be so bright it is visible to the naked eye.

