Possible naked-eye comet will visit Earth for 1st time since Neanderthals in 2023
Submit on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 22:11
A comet that hasn’t visited Earth since the Neanderthals existed during the last ice age is set to blast past Earth in early 2023. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could be so bright it is visible to the naked eye.
This entry was posted on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.