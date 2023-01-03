SpaceX launches 114 satellites and nails rocket landing in its landmark 200th flight
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched this morning (Jan. 3) from Florida, carrying 114 satellites to orbit — the second-most spacecraft ever lofted on a single mission.
