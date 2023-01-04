Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

New year, new space stuff: A look ahead at 2023 in space memorabilia

Submit on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 00:11

Sometime soon, NASA will begin distributing something it has not had in 50 years: new patches, flags and other souvenirs that flew around the moon. A look ahead at the year in space collectibles.

Related posts:

  1. Microspace Provides Juice To DrinksTV Digital-Signage Network
  2. Television That Won’t Rot Your Brain!
  3. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins harvests radishes grown in space
  4. DJI Avata review: the FPV drone suitable for all skill levels

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy