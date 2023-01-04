Satellite News

Private Japanese lunar lander performs 2nd major maneuver on its way to the moon

The HAKUTO-R mission by Japan-based startup ispace performed its second major deep-space maneuver on Jan. 2, keeping it on course to reach the moon in April.

