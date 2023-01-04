Private Japanese lunar lander performs 2nd major maneuver on its way to the moon
Submit on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 22:11
The HAKUTO-R mission by Japan-based startup ispace performed its second major deep-space maneuver on Jan. 2, keeping it on course to reach the moon in April.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.