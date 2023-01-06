Previously hidden sunspot unleashes colossal X-class solar flare as it turns to face Earth
A newly emerged sunspot is making its presence known, unleashing a powerful X-class solar flare that triggered shortwave radio blackouts across the South Pacific.
