Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Previously hidden sunspot unleashes colossal X-class solar flare as it turns to face Earth

Submit on Friday, January 6th, 2023 22:11

A newly emerged sunspot is making its presence known, unleashing a powerful X-class solar flare that triggered shortwave radio blackouts across the South Pacific.

Related posts:

  1. More Than 50 Percent Of Amos-3 Capacity Sold
  2. Convenience in HD at the Click of a Button
  3. Rocket Lab targets early Saturday for microsatellite launch
  4. CIA releases entire collection of UFO-related documents to truth-seeking website

This entry was posted on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy