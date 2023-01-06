Space candy: Asteroid smashed by NASA’s DART probe looks a bit like an M&M, scientists say
Submit on Friday, January 6th, 2023 00:11
Planetary scientists attending the first major conference since NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) permanently moved a space rock offered early findings about the asteroid and the impact.
This entry was posted on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.