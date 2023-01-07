Q&A with Dr. Z: Former NASA science chief talks about his 6 years at the helm
Submit on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 22:11
Space.com caught up with Dr. Z recently to discuss his favorite missions, the advice he’d give to his successors and the incredible growth of the space community over the past few years.
This entry was posted on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.