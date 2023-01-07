Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Watch a comet make its closet approach in 50,000 years online next week

Submit on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 00:11

To share a view of comet C/2022 E3 ZTF at perihelion with anyone interested, the Virtual Telescope Project is hosting a free livestream starting at 11:00 p.m. EST (0400 GMT) on Jan. 12.

