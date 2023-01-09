See a naked-eye comet at its closest to the sun on Thursday (Jan. 12)
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which could be visible with the naked eye, will pass the sun on Thursday (Jan. 12) before approaching the Earth for the first time since the last ice age.
