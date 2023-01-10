Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Early James Webb Space Telescope findings take center stage at key astronomy conference

Submit on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 21:11

Results shared Jan. 9 at the “Super Bowl of astronomy” highlight how the James Webb Space Telescope is living up to its potential — and how much more is waiting to be unveiled.

Related posts:

  1. If You Love Sports, You Will Love Satellite TV Service
  2. Blue UFO soars over Hawaii before crashing into the sea
  3. An alien machine already visited us, Harvard astrophysicist still contends
  4. NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket launch hinges on critical fueling test on Sept. 21

This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy