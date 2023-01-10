Early James Webb Space Telescope findings take center stage at key astronomy conference
Submit on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 21:11
Results shared Jan. 9 at the “Super Bowl of astronomy” highlight how the James Webb Space Telescope is living up to its potential — and how much more is waiting to be unveiled.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.