China issues gold and silver coins to mark completion of Tiangong space station

Submit on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 03:11

China’s first space station is now complete in Earth orbit — and on a new set of coins. The People’s Bank of China has issued gold and silver coins in celebration of China’s Tiangong space station.

