NASA moon camera on South Korean probe takes a peek where the sun doesn’t shine

Submit on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 20:11

South Korea’s first moon mission has delivered a stunning first image from a NASA camera designed to peer into permanently shadowed areas near the lunar poles.

