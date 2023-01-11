NASA moon camera on South Korean probe takes a peek where the sun doesn’t shine
Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
South Korea’s first moon mission has delivered a stunning first image from a NASA camera designed to peer into permanently shadowed areas near the lunar poles.
