Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Not far out: can games predict the future of commercial space travel

Submit on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 01:11

Spacelines From The Far Out is a new video game that simulates commercial space travel, but how realistic is its portrayal? We spoke to space historian and author Rod Pyle to find out.

Related posts:

  1. How You Should Judge Your High Definition Home Entertainment Solution
  2. Watch live Thursday: SpaceX to launch 60 Starlink satellites
  3. Hubble telescope peeks through ‘cosmic keyhole’ in stunning photo
  4. Evidence of ancient Mars ocean increases probability of past life

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy