Not far out: can games predict the future of commercial space travel
Submit on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 01:11
Spacelines From The Far Out is a new video game that simulates commercial space travel, but how realistic is its portrayal? We spoke to space historian and author Rod Pyle to find out.
