7-year eclipse reveals ‘exceptionally rare’ binary system with 1000-year orbit
Submit on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 03:11
The strange 7-year dimming of a distant star was caused when its oddball stellar companion eclipsed it. The event was serendipitously caught by astronomers and won’t occur again for centuries.
