NASA’s Juno Jupiter probe bounces back from memory glitch
Submit on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 01:11
NASA’s Jupiter explorer Juno’s memory is back online, and most of the precious images of the gas giant and its volcanic moon Io Juno took just before the glitch hit have been salvaged.
