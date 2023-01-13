Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

As sun’s most active regions turn toward Earth, potential for violent solar activity builds

Submit on Friday, January 13th, 2023 23:11

As solar activity ramps up, two giant active regions of the sun are moving to face Earth, bringing with them an increased possibility of violent space weather.

Related posts:

  1. Satellite TV is Truly Football Heaven
  2. Direct TV Mas Review
  3. Intriguing dark streaks on Mars may be caused by landslides after all
  4. NASA seeks new rockets for hurricane satellite launches after Astra failures

This entry was posted on Friday, January 13th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy