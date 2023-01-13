Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA starts designing futuristic space telescope to hunt for alien Earths

NASA’s latest flagship telescope is still in its first year of science, but the agency isn’t only hard at work building its successor — it’s starting to plan that next mission’s successor as well.

