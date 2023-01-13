Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Snoopy comes home: NASA photos show ‘zero-g indicator’ after trip to the moon

Submit on Friday, January 13th, 2023 00:11

Snoopy has come home. The “world famous astronaut” splashed down on NASA’s Artemis I Orion spacecraft in December, but it was not until a month later that the beagle was removed from the capsule.

Related posts:

  1. Tips to Get the Best Out of Satellite TV
  2. Are some black holes wormholes in disguise? Gamma-ray blasts may shed clues.
  3. On This Day in Space! March 8, 1979: Volcanoes spotted on Jupiter’s moon Io
  4. Record breaker! Newfound black hole is closest known to Earth

This entry was posted on Friday, January 13th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy