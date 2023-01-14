Q&A with Tim Dodd: ‘Everyday Astronaut’ discusses future moon trip with SpaceX
Submit on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 03:11
Space.com caught up with Tim Dodd in an exclusive interview to discuss his ‘Everyday Astronaut’ status and how he’s preparing himself for his citizen voyage to the moon and back.
This entry was posted on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.