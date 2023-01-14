See the moon in its half-lit last quarter phase tonight (Jan. 14)
Submit on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 20:11
The face of the moon will be half-illuminated once again on Saturday (Jan. 14) as the moon enters its last quarter phase heading to the next new moon and the start of the next lunar cycle.
