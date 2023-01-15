Powerful linear accelerator begins smashing atoms – 2 scientists on the team explain how it could reveal rare forms of matter
The accelerator at FRIB started working at low power, but when it finishes ramping up to full strength, it will be the most powerful heavy-ion accelerator on Earth.
