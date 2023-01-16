Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

We finally know why mysterious waves appear to survive the journey through Earth’s turbulent ‘shock’ region

Submit on Monday, January 16th, 2023 18:11

When solar winds bombard Earth’s magnetosphere, they create waves that shouldn’t be able to traverse a turbulent region called the shock. New research demonstrates how this appears to happen.

Related posts:

  1. 4 Simple Tips To Communicate With A Cable TV Provider
  2. ‘Debris’ on NBC is a sci-fi show with enormous potential
  3. On This Day in Space! May 11, 2009: Final Hubble servicing mission launches
  4. The top spaceflight stories of 2022 brought us across the solar system

This entry was posted on Monday, January 16th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy