We finally know why mysterious waves appear to survive the journey through Earth’s turbulent ‘shock’ region
Monday, January 16th, 2023
When solar winds bombard Earth’s magnetosphere, they create waves that shouldn’t be able to traverse a turbulent region called the shock. New research demonstrates how this appears to happen.
