Will China’s Zhurong Mars rover wake up from its worrying hibernation?

Submit on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 22:11

China’s Zhurong Mars rover remains silent despite being expected to wake up in December — but there’s still hope that the vehicle could rise from its extended slumber.

