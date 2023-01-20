Satellite News

Artemis 1 moon mannequins unpacked from Orion spacecraft (photos)

Submit on Friday, January 20th, 2023 02:11

Moonikin Campos, Helga and Zohar flew around the moon in December 2022 to help NASA get its Orion spacecraft ready to carry Artemis astronauts to lunar realms a few years from now.

