Astronomers capture radio signal from ancient galaxy at record-breaking distance
Submit on Friday, January 20th, 2023 20:11
Astronomers have detected a radio signal from the most distant galaxy yet. The special radio wavelength could indicate that scientists are ready to investigate how stars formed in the early universe.
