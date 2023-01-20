Satellite News

Astronomers capture radio signal from ancient galaxy at record-breaking distance

Friday, January 20th, 2023

Astronomers have detected a radio signal from the most distant galaxy yet. The special radio wavelength could indicate that scientists are ready to investigate how stars formed in the early universe.

