China launches 14 commercial satellites into orbit atop Long March 2D rocket (video)

Friday, January 20th, 2023

A Long March 2D rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China on Saturday (Jan. 14), sending 14 commercial satellites to orbit.

