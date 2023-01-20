China launches 14 commercial satellites into orbit atop Long March 2D rocket (video)
A Long March 2D rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China on Saturday (Jan. 14), sending 14 commercial satellites to orbit.
