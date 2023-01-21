James Webb Space Telescope’s ground-breaking study of a planet-forming disk hints at future exoplanet discoveries
The James Webb Space Telescope has for the first time peered inside a planet-forming disk of dust surrounding a nearby star, a development promising to supercharge the search for exoplanets.
