NASA astronaut and 2 cosmonauts may stay on space station for a full year after Soyuz leak
Submit on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 05:11
Frank Rubio and two cosmonaut colleagues may not come home from the International Space Station until late September — six months later than initially planned.
This entry was posted on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.