NASA astronaut and 2 cosmonauts may stay on space station for a full year after Soyuz leak

Submit on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 05:11

Frank Rubio and two cosmonaut colleagues may not come home from the International Space Station until late September — six months later than initially planned.

