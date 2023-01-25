‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 teaser builds excitement for upcoming final trailer
A new teaser for the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” has dropped, itself teasing a longer trailer that will air during the AFC championship on Sunday (Jan. 29).
