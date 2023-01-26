Satellite News

Fellow astronauts remember Apollo 7 pilot Walt Cunningham as friend and mentor

Judging by the astronauts who came to remember Walt Cunningham, the Apollo 7 pilot’s reach extended far beyond his 1968 launch into space. The group took part in a panel before a funeral service.

