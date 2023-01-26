Fellow astronauts remember Apollo 7 pilot Walt Cunningham as friend and mentor
Submit on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 01:11
Judging by the astronauts who came to remember Walt Cunningham, the Apollo 7 pilot’s reach extended far beyond his 1968 launch into space. The group took part in a panel before a funeral service.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.