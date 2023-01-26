SpaceX and astronomers come to agreement on reducing Starlink astronomy impact
Submit on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 23:11
The National Science Foundation and SpaceX have come to an agreement on how to mitigate the damage to ground-based astronomy that Starlink satellites present.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.