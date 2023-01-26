Satellite News

SpaceX Crew Dragon may get a shield upgrade after Soyuz spacecraft leak

Thursday, January 26th, 2023

A micrometeoroid strike on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in December 2022 has spurred NASA to talk to SpaceX about possibly increasing the shielding on its Crew Dragon capsule.

