2 big pieces of space junk nearly collide in orbital ‘bad neighborhood’

Submit on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 05:11

Satellite monitoring and collision detection firm LeoLabs spotted a near-miss between a defunct Soviet rocket body and dead spy satellite that passed within about 20 feet (6 meters) of one another.

