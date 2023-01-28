2 big pieces of space junk nearly collide in orbital ‘bad neighborhood’
Satellite monitoring and collision detection firm LeoLabs spotted a near-miss between a defunct Soviet rocket body and dead spy satellite that passed within about 20 feet (6 meters) of one another.
